Is Kareem Hunt playing today for Chiefs vs Commanders on MNF in Week 8 of 2025 NFL season?

The Kansas City Chiefs look to keep their winning streak alive this NFL season, but it won’t be an easy task with the Washington Commanders coming to town. In what promises to be a great showdown at Arrowhead, the offense led by Patrick Mahomes and Kareem Hunt will look to take control of the game early on Monday Night Football.

One of Andy Reid’s main concerns heading into this crucial matchup at a pivotal point in the season was the availability of one of his star running back’s. Now recovered from a knee injury, Kareem Hunt is available to play if the head coach decides to activate him.

According to reporter Pete Sweeney on his official X account (formerly Twitter), Hunt practiced normally on Saturday alongside the rest of the team, making it clear that he feels healthy and ready to take the field.

It’s undoubtedly great news for the Chiefs’ coaching staff, which hopes to see its offense take center stage on Monday night. Mahomes and company are determined to keep the win at home and continue their strong pace in the AFC West.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

What injury was bothering Hunt?

Kareem Hunt’s recent injury concerns have thankfully subsided, with the veteran running back officially cleared for action for Monday’s primetime matchup. Hunt had been managing a bone bruise in his knee and an ankle issue after being rolled up in the last game but returned to full participation in practice, signaling he is ready to go for Week 8.

The RB’s impact on the Chiefs’ offense

While sharing the backfield, veteran Kareem Hunt remains an indispensable short-yardage and goal-line weapon for the Chiefs’ offense. Through seven games this season, Hunt has tallied 53 carries for 205 yards (3.9 YPC) and is responsible for three rushing touchdowns, demonstrating his essential role in punching the ball into the endzone for Kansas City.

Closing the gap with the Broncos

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-3) are facing a crucial Monday Night Football matchup, needing a decisive victory to avoid falling further behind in the AFC West race. The division-leading Denver Broncos have surged to a 6-2 record, giving them a 1.5-game cushion over the Chiefs entering Week 8.

With a prime-time audience watching, Kansas City cannot afford a slip-up against the Commanders, as a loss would put them two full games back and jeopardize their bid to reclaim the top spot in a suddenly competitive division. The Chiefs must lean on their potent offense and stellar defense to secure a much-needed win and stay firmly in the hunt for a playoff berth.

