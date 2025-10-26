Is Lamar Jackson playing today for Ravens vs Bears in Week 8 of 2025 NFL season?

The Baltimore Ravens’ season has been far from the expectations set at the start, and problems still seem unresolved. Lamar Jackson’s team has dropped key games this campaign and will look to get back on the winning track when it hosts Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears at M&T Bank Stadium.

Headaches for John Harbaugh show no sign of letting up, as his star player will once again miss action this Sunday. Lamar Jackson has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury, with Tyler Huntley set to start in his place.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Adam Schefter, who, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, hinted at a potential return date for the former Louisville Cardinals star.

“Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will miss his third straight game Sunday due to his hamstring injury and Ravens QB Tyler ‘Snoop’ Huntley is set to start vs. the Bears, per league sources. Jackson is expected to return from his hamstring injury Thursday night in Miami versus the Dolphins.”

Controversy surrounding Jackson’s situation

A major point of controversy has erupted surrounding Lamar Jackson’s status, after the Ravens officially ruled their star quarterback out for Sunday’s game against the Bears due to a hamstring injury.

The team’s announcement came despite Jackson practicing all week, an issue compounded by the franchise retroactively changing his final practice designation from “full participation” to “limited.”

The sudden downgrade and ultimate decision to sit the two-time MVP has fueled speculation across the league about injury report transparency, leaving many to question the nature of the issue just hours before kickoff.

On a mission to save the season

After falling to a dismal 1-5 record, the Baltimore Ravens have reached a pivotal, season-defining moment where a home loss to the surging Chicago Bears is simply unacceptable. Even with quarterback Lamar Jackson ruled out, this game represents a must-win scenario for the struggling franchise.

No 1-6 team has ever made the playoffs, and with their postseason hopes already clinging to life by a thread, the Ravens must find a way to secure a victory at M&T Bank Stadium and prevent their season from collapsing into complete irrelevance. The pressure is squarely on the defense and backup QB Tyler Huntley to deliver the crucial win that would keep a sliver of hope alive in the AFC North.