Is Mac Jones playing today for 49ers vs Buccaneers in Week 6 of 2025 NFL season?

The San Francisco 49ers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6, and many fans are wondering whether Mac Jones will be able to suit up after suffering several injuries recently.

Mac Jones has replaced Brock Purdy as the starting quarterback for the Niners in recent weeks. However, the former first-round pick has also dealt with health issues that have affected his performance.

In Week 6, the 49ers face the Buccaneers in a tough matchup. Now, the team has revealed whether Mac Jones will be able to play or if they’ll have to rely on their third-string QB.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Mac Jones playing for the 49ers vs. Bucs in Week 6?

The San Francisco 49ers enter Week 6 with an impressive 4-1 record. Despite battling multiple injuries, the Niners have managed to stay on top of the NFC through five weeks.

This week, they’ll face their biggest challenge so far against the 4-1 Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has proven to be a strong team, with an offense that has significantly improved under Baker Mayfield.

Advertisement

see also 49ers to miss second-leading receiver in yards as Mac Jones faces Buccaneers

Last week, the Niners faced the Rams in Los Angeles. It was a highly physical contest where QB Mac Jones took several big hits and was visibly affected throughout the game.

Advertisement

Afterward, it was revealed that Jones was dealing with both an oblique and a knee injury. However, it appears he has recovered well and is expected to be ready for Sunday’s matchup.

Advertisement

The Niners are set to start Mac Jones against the Buccaneers. While he’s still managing the mentioned injuries, they’re not considered serious enough to keep him out of Week 6.