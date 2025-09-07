Is Malik Nabers playing today for Giants vs Commanders in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season?

The 2025 NFL season officially kicked off last Thursday, and many teams will make their long-awaited debut today. The New York Giants are one of them, and if they hope to come away with a positive result from their road matchup against the Washington Commanders, having Malik Nabers available on offense will be key.

The question many are asking ahead of this intriguing NFC East matchup is: Will Nabers be available to catch passes from Russell Wilson in the team’s season opener?

Although there was speculation about the receiver’s possible absence due to back tightness, the former LSU player traveled with his teammates, and all indications are that Brian Daboll will be able to use him in Week 1 of the competition.

One of the most promising duos in the NFC this season is the pairing of Wilson and Nabers, which, if it clicks as expected, could become a nightmare for their opponents.

The impact of Nabers’ presence

Malik Nabers has completely transformed the New York Giants‘ offense, instantly becoming a focal point and one of the league’s most dynamic playmakers. In a standout rookie campaign, Nabers earned a Pro Bowl nod after racking up 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns.

His rookie numbers were historic, setting a new franchise record for receptions and ranking among the most by any rookie wide receiver in NFL history. Nabers’ ability to demand targets and consistently create explosive plays has provided a much-needed jolt to a Giants’ offense that has struggled for years.

With him on the field, the entire passing game opens up, making life easier for his quarterback and creating opportunities for others.

Making a statement in the NFC East

The New York Giants have made moves to be a serious contender in the NFC East this season, with many believing they have a real shot at dethroning the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

With a revamped roster, led by their new quarterback Russell Wilson and the explosive play of Pro Bowl receiver Malik Nabers, the Giants are poised to be a major threat. The NFC East is shaping up to be one of the NFL‘s most competitive divisions, and if the Eagles stumble, the Giants are ready to seize the opportunity.

