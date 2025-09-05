Is Taylor Swift at fiance Travis Kelce’s Chiefs vs Chargers game in Brazil?

The Kansas City Chiefs face Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil for the season opener, marking a unique start to the new NFL campaign. Led by head coach Andy Reid and spearheaded by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, the Chiefs make their debut overseas, drawing attention not just for the game but also for a burning question among fans: is Taylor Swift attending to watch her fiance Travis Kelce?

Swift was a constant presence at Chiefs games last year, including the Super Bowl in New Orleans. However, she is not in attendance for tonight’s season opener in Brazil, likely due to the travel demands, though no specific reason was provided for her absence.

TMZ reported: “It’s not a shocker Taylor skipped the international game since none of the WAGs made the trip. It’s just a 2-day jaunt leaving no time for the families to intermingle. Plus, it’s safe to assume security for Taylor played a role in the decision-making.” Last year, she only attended home games.

Without a doubt, Kelce will miss having his biggest supporter in the season opener for the Chiefs. However, it is almost certain that we will see Taylor Swift back at NFL games, especially at Arrowhead Stadium, which has quickly become a second home for her.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Chiefs.

The incident that changes the course of the game

In the first quarter, just minutes into the game, an incident occurred that no Chiefs fan wanted: Xavier Worthy left the field, leaving fans of the Kansas City Chiefs wondering what had happened. An injury like this in the season opener against Chargers is unusual and could be a painful loss for Patrick Mahomes, particularly since it reportedly resulted from contact with one of his own teammates.

Adam Schefter was among the first to report it: “Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy is questionable to return tonight due to a shoulder injury.” The play unfolded when Worthy collided with Travis Kelce on the field, his shoulder slamming hard against Kelce’s chest before he went down in visible pain.

The Chiefs are losing a player who appeared in 17 games last NFL season and was expected to contribute even more this year. Worthy finished last season with six touchdowns and an average of 10.8 receiving yards per catch.