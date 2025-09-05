Trending topics:
Where to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

Los Angeles Chargers will face Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 1 clash of the 2025 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find here complete game information, including kickoff times and streaming options, to ensure they don’t miss a moment of the action.

By Leonardo Herrera

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers take on Kansas City Chiefs in what will be a Week 1 showdown of the 2025 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

The 2025 season kicks off with a high-stakes clash between fierce rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers enter with a chip on their shoulder, aiming to rebound after a postseason exit in the Wild Card round last year.

On the other side will be the Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, who are hungry to pick up where they left off, determined to start strong on their march toward another championship. This Week 1 matchup promises fireworks as both teams look to set the tone for a season defined by redemption.

When will the Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs match be played?

Los Angeles Chargers face off against Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL regular season on Friday, September 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on YouTube TV.

