Is Tucker Kraft playing today for Packers vs Browns in Week 3 of 2025 NFL season?

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers are looking to keep their momentum going this NFL season as they head to Cleveland aiming to improve to 3-0. With tight end Tucker Kraft emerging as a key piece of their offense, the Packers will need to take down the Browns on the road to solidify their status as true contenders in the NFC North.

Uncertainty loomed over Lambeau Field this week following news of the tight end’s injury, raising questions about whether he’ll be available for the matchup at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Fortunately for Packers fans, and according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero via his official account on X (formerly Twitter), it’s highly likely that Matt LaFleur will have Tucker Kraft available for Sunday’s matchup against the Browns.

“Good news for Green Bay: After an injury scare Thursday and not practicing Friday, #Packers TE Tucker Kraft is expected to play Sunday vs. the #Browns, per The Insiders,” the insider reported via @TomPelissero.

Tucker Kraft #85 of the Green Bay Packers.

What happened to Kraft?

The Green Bay Packers and their fans held their breath this week after breakout tight end Tucker Kraft went down with a knee injury during practice. The scare came just days after Kraft’s career-best performance, raising immediate concerns about the team’s offense, which is already dealing with a slew of injuries to its pass-catchers.

While the initial diagnosis was worrying, subsequent reports have been largely positive. Head Coach Matt LaFleur called it a tweak and indicated that the team is hopeful the injury is not serious or long-term.

Staying the course this season

If the Packers want to keep pace in the tightly contested NFC North, a win in Cleveland is a must. With division rivals breathing down their necks, Green Bay can’t afford to stumble on the road. A strong showing against the Browns would not only extend their unbeaten streak, but also send a clear message that they’re serious contenders for the division crown.

