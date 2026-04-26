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Is Victor Wembanyama playing today? Spurs visit Trail Blazers in Game 4 looking for third win

The San Antonio Spurs play the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 and all people are wondering is if Victor Wembanyama will play.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs talks.
© Ronald Cortes/Getty ImagesVictor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs talks.

The San Antonio Spurs face the Portland Trail Blazers in a crucial Game 4 that could almost guarantee them to go through if they come out with an away win. However, Victor Wembanyama‘s availability is in doubt.

With a win, the Spurs would get a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. Wembanyama suffered a huge blow to the head in Game 2 and missed Game 3 altogether while recovering from a concussion. He is questionable to play against the Blazers in Game 4.

Wemby’s concussion was suffered on Tuesday, so he’s had five days to recover and overcome the concussion protocol. Needless to say, the chances to win increase massively if Wembanyama is on the floor.

Wembanyama is a difference-maker on both ends

Wembanyama averaged 25 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal, and 3.1 blocks per game. He already earned a unanimous Defensive Player of the Year this season. He is 7’3″ and has a 35% 3-pt FG percentage.

The Spurs are a dominant team, and clearly can still win without Wemby, but it’s more of an uphill battle for them of course. Wembanyama is such a brilliant and dominant player that he facilitates everything on the court.

See also

Anthony Edwards injury update: Timberwolves star to miss multiple weeks amid 2026 NBA Playoffs

Spurs are a top contender to win it all

San Antonio was the second-best record in the Western Conference just two games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Spurs are too complete and too well-coached. They don’t have much playoff experience, and that will be their biggest test, but they have the eyes on the prize for sure. Starting against a 42-win Blazers will give them plenty of leeway to get into playoff rhythm.

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Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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