Jaguars prepare special plan to maximize Travis Hunter’s WR and CB skills vs Panthers

Travis Hunter still hasn’t been seen in an official NFL game playing both of his roles, but that could be about to change. The Jacksonville Jaguars are preparing a strategy that would allow him to line up at both wide receiver and cornerback against the Carolina Panthers.

“We’re going to have to figure it out,” Jaguars head coach Liam Coen told reporters Friday. “We’re going to have to all be flexible. We’ll come up with that plan over the next 24 hours in terms like, alright, what are the exact maybe numbers we want to hit on both sides or usage?”

During Jaguars training camp, Hunter logged a total of 364 snaps — 188 on offense and 176 on defense. Those came in 7-on-7 work, while his 11-on-11 snaps were divided up in a similar fashion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What position could the Jaguars use Hunter in?

The Jaguars still don’t really know. He excelled at both spots during his college career, and in a recent ESPN article, Adam Schefter noted that the team plans to gradually evaluate Hunter to determine his long-term role as a pro.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

“Jacksonville initially will determine Hunter’s usage on a week-to-week basis. The Jaguars want to keep their opponents off guard and force them to prepare for every possibility involving Hunter, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 pick in this year’s NFL draft.”

Advertisement

As for Sunday, the matchup with Carolina could give Hunter the chance to ease in. The last time the two teams met was in 2023, when the Panthers were shut out 26-0 in Jacksonville — their first loss to the Jaguars since 2007.

Advertisement