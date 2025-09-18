Two games have passed, and Travis Hunter is still looking to make his mark. As the former 2nd overall pick, expectations are high, and HC Liam Coen has now sent the Jacksonville Jaguars star a message about his performance.

Travis Hunter entered the NFL as the 2nd overall pick in the 2025 Draft. The Jaguars traded up for him, but so far, he hasn’t delivered the standout performances many expected.

As a wide receiver, Hunter has only recorded nine receptions for 55 yards with no touchdowns. As a cornerback, he has yet to register an interception—numbers that clearly fall short of Jaguars fans’ expectations.

Liam Coen gets real on Travis Hunter’s performances after two games

Hunter’s stats after two weeks have been underwhelming. He was drafted to be the franchise star the Jaguars have long been waiting for, and while the early results haven’t been impressive, the team is still showing patience.

Liam Coen has addressed Hunter’s slow start in the NFL. The head coach believes the former Colorado standout will eventually find his rhythm and produce the kind of performances everyone knows he’s capable of.

“You look at, I think we were very intentional last week, specifically about some of the volume and mileage that we were looking at deploying, and it showed up on Sunday,” Coen said on Thursday. “There’s definitely things to clean up about that in terms of detailing the preparation and making sure that all the formations, all the alarms [are known], but we can help them too and maybe simplify some of that stuff as well for him.

“But very happy with where things were last week in terms of our organization with him, his preparation, and we kind of continue to do that this week as we continue to just evaluate how many snaps and what it’s going look like each week.”

Will Travis Hunter stick to one position rather than two?

After struggling to shine both as a wide receiver and a cornerback, fans are beginning to wonder whether Hunter should focus on just one role to maximize his potential.

For now, despite his rough debut, Hunter will continue to test himself as both a WR and CB. However, if things don’t improve, he may have to commit to one position in order to become the star player the Jaguars expect him to be.

