Jaguars HC Liam Coen reveals timeframe for Trevor Lawrence’s key teammate to return ahead of MNF game vs Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs

One of the must-watch games of Week 5 is the Monday Night Football affair between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, a key Trevor Lawrence teammate is still a question mark on his status. He is key to try and stop Patrick Mahomes. Head coach Liam Coen just gave a timeframe.

And the Jaguars will hold their breath, as Coen said it will go down to the wire to see if defensive end Travon Walker will be a part of the game. “We’re gonna go right down to the wire with it,” Coen said to reporters. “I trust that if he says he can go, then we’ll go.”

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reported that Walker was back training with the team. However, he was wearing a cast over his left wrist. This all but confirms he will indeed be a game-time decision.

Walker is crucial for the Jaguars

Stopping Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs is no easy feat but if Travon Walker does suit up, it’s more achievable. Walker has two sacks already with one pass defended and four QB hits. He is a key component on one of the best defenses in the NFL right now.

The Jaguars lead the NFL in turnovers and have caused at least three giveaways in every single week of this season. Mahomes and company are fresh off their better offensive display of the season. Hence, it’s a massive game for both teams.

The Jaguars are in a fierce competition in the AFC South

The Jaguars are 3-1 and so are their AFC South foes Indianapolis Colts. Both face AFC West teams this week. However, it seems like the divisional title will indeed be fought by these two franchises. No margin of error is allowed.

The Jaguars lost an incredible game against the Bengals in Week 2 while the Colts unbelievably let their game vs. the Rams go. Hence, this is a footrace between both to ensure a home playoff game.