NY Giants QB Jameis Winston opens up about starting in Week 12 game vs Lions

The New York Giants will face the Detroit Lions in Week 12 with Jameis Winston under center. He had a unique reaction to the chance of starting once again.

By Bruno Milano

Jameis Winston #19 of the New York Giants
© Ishika Samant/Getty ImagesJameis Winston #19 of the New York Giants

As the Detroit Lions host the New York Giants in Week 12, the away team quarterback will once again be Jameis Winston. A unique character in the NFL, his reaction to the news is of course one to listen to.

Winston was speaking with Ed Valentine of bigblueview.com, and he said, “I just found out, I just knew I had to be ready. Whatever is required for me to be ready, I’m ready for it. Winston has the ability to make everything sound dramatic and that’s why he is a beloved character in the NFL.

The former Buccaneer played last week against the Packers because Jaxson Dart is still recovering from a concussion. Winston threw for 65.5% completion, with 201 yards, no touchdown and one interception. He threw the pick that sealed the game. But, to be fair, it was a bad route from the receiver that caused the pick.

Jaxson Dart hasn’t cleared concussion protocol

Dart has been a revelation despite his 2-5 record as a starter. Dart is completing 62.7% of his passes for 1,417 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. However, he has also brought a dynamic in the run game. He has famously gotten the most designed runs of any quarterback in the NFL. Dart has 57 rushing attempts for 317 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants

Being used that much in the running game exposed Dart to too many hits, and one of them caused him the concussion that has sidelined him for the last week and now this one against the Lions.

NY Giants star, not Jaxson Dart, sends a warning to the NFL as regular season enters its last stretch

NY Giants star, not Jaxson Dart, sends a warning to the NFL as regular season enters its last stretch

The Giants need to protect their stars

New York has some young prospects: second-year receiver Malik Nabers, and rookies running back Cam Skattebo and quarterback Jaxson Dart. All of them are now injured. The offense has potential but all three of them are out, and Nabers and Skattebo are out for the season.

Skattebo was highly used and exposed to hits (plus his style doesn’t help), Nabers suffered due to the MetLife turf, and Dart was injured because of the many designed runs. The Giants need to handle their stars properly.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
