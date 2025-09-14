NFL punishes Jared Goff’s Lions teammate with multiple fines for the same play in loss to Packers

The NFL has set its sights particularly on the Detroit Lions when it comes to penalizing players for unsportsmanlike or violent conduct. In this case, in a rare ruling, a teammate of Jared Goff has been punished multiple times by the league for the same action against the Green Bay Packers.

Goff may be concerned about the on-field aspect following the 27-13 loss suffered by the Lions in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. However, discipline is also something that could draw the attention of the Detroit quarterback after a season debut that symbolized a setback.

In addition to the fine imposed on wide receiver Jameson Williams, with an amount of $11,593 for taunting Packers safety Xavier McKinney, the Lions now face an unusual situation, as they have the only player to be fined twice when the NFL released its Week 1 sanctions.

Who is the Lions player fined twice?

The Lions player who was punished twice by the NFL is none other than safety Brian Branch, who received one fine for unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting) and another for unnecessary roughness (facemask), each worth $11,593, for an action committed at the 10:33 mark of the first quarter. Branch was not ejected but was penalized 15 yards for the play.

Brian Branch of the Lions

The incident involved Branch and Packers tight end Tucker Kraft, who were wrestling at the end of a play. The Lions safety grabbed Kraft by the facemask, ripped off his helmet, and then threw it toward the sideline on Detroit’s side of the field. The league’s disciplinary officials did not let that behavior slide.

A particular fine

The double fine against Branch is justified by the severity of his actions. However, it carries a unique aspect, as it makes the Lions safety one of only two players who will have to pay the highest financial penalty from Week 1 sanctions. Branch will lose $23,186 from his salary due to the two accumulated penalties. Jakorian Bennett of the Philadelphia Eagles will also face that amount, but from a single fine.