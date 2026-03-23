Seahawks make final decision on Jake Bobo’s Jaguars’ offer sheet after signing Jaxon Smith-Njigba to massive deal

The Seattle Seahawks are getting busy right now. The Super Bowl champions have plenty of money, even after signing Jaxon Smith-Njigba to the biggest deal ever for a wide receiver. Now, they are trumping the plans of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Seattle Seahawks matched the Jaguars‘ offer sheet for restricted free agent Jake Bobo. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media also reported the terms of the contract. Bobo’s new deal is worth $5.5 million for two years, with $4.5 million guaranteed.

Bobo has been used in a very low profile by the Seahawks. Actually, when the Jaguars sent their offer sheet and the Seahawks made Jaxon Smith-Njigba the highest-paid WR of all time, it wasn’t clear if Bobo was on the team’s plans.

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Jake Bobo has plenty of upside

Bobo has a great frame standing at 6’4″ and 207 lbs, so the wideout is a huge target and especially strong in the red zone. He is a great blocker, which is an underrated feature for a receiver, yet one that is deeply appreciated.

Jake Bobo #19 of the Seattle Seahawks

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He also has quite an underrating good route-running. Add that to a cheap price tag, and the potential to become a more prominent player on the roster, and then Bobo is looking at a possible breakout year.

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see also Seahawks make Jaxon Smith-Njigba the highest-paid WR in NFL: Which wideouts follow him?

Is Jake Bobo the WR2 of Seattle?

It’s clear that the Seahawks have their WR depth chart really sorted out. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the undoubted WR1 of the team. However, Bobo is not exactly the WR2, that’s Cooper Kupp. Also, Rashid Shaheed is still there. However, Kupp is ageing and Shaheed is a deep threat, maybe Bobo gets more targets in 2026.

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