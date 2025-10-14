Jerry Jones breaks silence on Matt Eberflus’ future amid Cowboys’ defensive problems

The Week 6 loss to the Panthers exposed the defensive struggles of a Dallas Cowboys team still searching for consistency. Matt Eberflus, the man entrusted by Jerry Jones at the start of the season to lead the defense as coordinator, now finds himself under growing pressure as the unit continues to underperform.

The franchise’s top decision-maker knows his team is still falling short on the defensive side of the ball this season. However, he also understands that making a change in personnel at this exact moment may not be the solution.

During a recent media session, Jones addressed Eberflus’ position as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator, firmly stating his confidence in him. As a result, a short-term change in leadership on the defensive side appears to be off the table for now.

“I got a lot of confidence in him,” Jerry Jones said via @jonmachota. With the Week 7 matchup against the Commanders approaching, the team is expected to look for ways to strengthen its defensive unit in hopes of delivering better results.

“He’s had tremendous experience. He’s dealt with adversity. He’s had some great successes. … I jumped at it when we had the chance to get him. I still feel as strongly (about him as the day we hired him),” he also expressed on @1053thefan.

Schottenheimer’s vote of confidence

Brian Schottenheimer knows exactly what it’s like to be in Eberflus’ shoes — after all, he served as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator just last season. The team’s current head coach remains confident that the unit’s shortcomings can be addressed in the near future.

“I’ve been Matt. I’ve been a coordinator. And I’ve been where people are calling you out and saying you don’t know how to coach and, ‘Man, this guy is the worst coach in history,'” he said via @jonmachota.

“Matt Eberflus is a damn good football coach. We have to perform better. But I’ve been him, so part of me being in (the defensive meeting room) is to help as an asset, to tell him, ‘I believe in him. I understand what he’s going through.’ It sucks. It’s no fun. We’re gonna ride this thing out. And we’ll play better. We really will.”

Bouncing back quickly after the loss

The Dallas Cowboys’ rollercoaster season hit another low with a crushing 30-27 walk-off loss to the Carolina Panthers, a defeat that squarely highlights the defense’s persistent struggles.

While the offense continues to put up points, a “last-place defense,” as some have dubbed it, failed to get the critical stop when it mattered most, allowing the Panthers to march for the game-winning field goal.

With a competitive NFC East race heating up, Dallas must swiftly correct its defensive woes—particularly its porous run defense—or risk seeing a promising season completely unravel. The time for excuses is over; it’s time to buckle down.