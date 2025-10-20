Jerry Jones turns heads with major admission about Dak Prescott after Cowboys’ win over Commanders

Yesterday’s win was far from just another victory for the Dallas Cowboys this NFL season. The resounding triumph over the Washington Commanders positions Jerry Jones’ team as a serious contender in the NFC — and, just as importantly, it served as further confirmation of Dak Prescott’s outstanding form this campaign.

Two goals have continued to elude the Cowboys for quite some time now: making it back to the Super Bowl and having their quarterback named league Most Valuable Player.

Prescott is doing everything necessary to secure the MVP title this season, showcasing a level of play rarely seen from him — a player who has often been unfairly criticized. Jerry Jones, the franchise’s top decision-maker, knows his quarterback is delivering a standout performance.

”Well, he’s mine (MVP) and he should be Cowboy fans. And he gives us a tremendous opportunity and this team is really following him,” Jones said via @1053thefan. “And this team can play against elite competition just like you saw today, can play that way. And it can get better.”

Prescott’s outstanding season so far

Dak Prescott firmly cemented his status as a top MVP candidate with a spectacular start to the 2025 season. The Cowboys quarterback has been a model of efficiency and production, boasting 1,881 passing yards, an impressive 16 touchdowns, and just 3 interceptions through seven games.

His recent stretch includes becoming just the sixth QB in NFL history with four straight games of at least three touchdown passes and zero picks, making him the driving force behind Dallas’ offense.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys.

Breaking the stigma

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is not just in the MVP conversation—he is battling for a piece of unprecedented franchise history. Despite the storied tradition of America’s Team, no Cowboys quarterback has ever won the Associated Press regular-season MVP award.

The sole winner from the organization remains Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith (1993). Prescott is now delivering the kind of elite football that could finally break that drought and establish him as the first Cowboys QB to claim the league’s top individual honor.

What’s next for the Cowboys?

With the primary goal of continuing to rack up wins and challenging the Eagles for the top spot in the NFC East, here are the upcoming challenges awaiting Brian Schottenheimer’s Dallas Cowboys:

@ Denver Broncos, October 26

vs Arizona Cardinals, November 3

Bye Week

@ Las Vegas Raiders, November 17

vs Philadelphia Eagles, November 23