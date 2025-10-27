Trending topics:
Jerry Jones unveils unwanted truth for the Cowboys as trade deadline approaches

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to bring in new talent at the upcoming trade deadline; however, Jones unveiled an unexpected reality about the challenges they face in doing so.

By Santiago Tovar

Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys talks to broadcasters.
© Sam Hodde/Getty ImagesOwner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys talks to broadcasters.

Jerry Jones was visibly displeased with the Dallas Cowboys‘ performance on Sunday, as they suffered a defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos. Despite the team’s initially promising form across various positions, the defense emerged as a significant area of concern, an issue that the Cowboys’ owner candidly addressed ahead of the trade deadline.

Speaking to the media following the Broncos game, Jones acknowledged that while there are options available, adding just one new player won’t suffice to strengthen their defense. “Could one better player—if we didn’t pay too big a price to have a better player on defense—possibly help?” Jones pondered aloud.

Jones elaborated further: “I’m not trying to be coy, but the reason you’d go get him is because you believe he could bolster your defense. Are we just one player away on defense? I don’t think we are. I think we’re further than that, but what I believe we’re closer to, more than it seems, is improving our defensive execution.”

With these remarks, Cowboys fans are left contemplating the rest of the season and the challenges that lie ahead if the team’s defensive issues remain unaddressed with limited moves at the trade deadline. Jones’ candid assessment highlights the difficulties facing this part of the roster.

Jones’ thoughts on potential trade deadline moves

Intent on strengthening the Cowboys’ defensive line, Jones acknowledged that securing the talent he envisions will require more than one strategic acquisition. He recently addressed the media, outlining the considerations that will guide his decision-making process as he evaluates potential players for trade.

“If I see an opportunity that can aid this team, regardless of today’s performance, I will assess it based on its ability to enhance the squad,” Jones stated, discussing the criteria he will use in selecting trade candidates.

However, Jones clarified that the team’s upcoming matchup against the Broncos will not influence his decision-making. “I will evaluate any trade proposals based on their long-term benefits, not just for next week or the following ones. Today’s outcome will not impact any decision regarding trading for a player.

Cowboys’ head coach challenges Jones’ approach

While the Cowboys’ owner is poised to focus on enhancing the defensive unit, head coach Brian Schottenheimer offered a different perspective post-game, refusing to lay the blame solely on the defense. During a press conference, he candidly shared his thoughts on the team’s recent defeat.

“Quite honestly, it’s not just a defensive issue,” Schottenheimer remarked. “Our coaching and execution fell short across the board. Ultimately, we possess the talent, but we didn’t showcase it tonight.

