NFL News: Dak Prescott turns heads with major admission after Cowboys’ tough loss vs. Broncos

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys had a chance to make a big statement in Week 8 of the NFL, facing a formidable opponent in the Denver Broncos. However, their rival proved to be much more than “America’s Team,” delivering a harsh blow at a crucial point in the season.

One of the league’s most stout defenses ultimately overpowered what Schottenheimer’s offense could muster on the field, securing a 44-24 victory for the home team in a highly electrifying matchup.

“Surprised is a good word to use,” Prescott said in a brief comment about his feelings following another loss this season. “Frustrated as well.” With this loss, the Cowboys continue to fall further behind the Eagles in the NFC East.

“We want to put a streak together and talk about identity, trying to find identity,” he also added via CBS Sports. “It’s hard to even give you an identity until we put a couple of games together in a row.”

Jonathon Cooper #0 of the Denver Broncos pressures Dak Prescott.

Offensive struggles strike again

The Cowboys’ high-powered offense proved to be its own worst enemy in the 44-24 drubbing by the Broncos, with drive-killing mistakes serving as the primary Achilles’ heel.

Quarterback Dak Prescott threw his first two interceptions since Week 3—including a momentum-stifling pick late in the first half—and the unit struggled with crippling pre-snap penalties that repeatedly put them behind the sticks.

Against a formidable Denver defense, Dallas simply had zero margin for error, and the unforced offensive errors ensured their performance was a day-long struggle from which they could never recover.

Shuffle and deal again

Following a crushing 44-24 defeat against the Broncos, the 3-4-1 Cowboys are at a pivotal point and must “shuffle the deck” on offense. The upcoming schedule—starting with a home matchup against the Cardinals, followed by the crucial Bye Week, and then a road trip against the Raiders—provides a vital opportunity for Dallas to reassess their struggling attack. If they can’t establish a consistent rhythm before the tougher stretch of the season, their playoff aspirations could quickly fade.

