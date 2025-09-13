Jerry Jones turns heads by admitting he wanted to trade Micah Parsons to another franchise before the Packers deal

Jerry Jones continues to make admissions regarding the Micah Parsons situation, as the trade generated shockwaves across the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys’ owner and general manager has now revealed that before his star linebacker was sent to the Green Bay Packers, he attempted to trade him to another franchise.

Parsons’ move to the Packers came as a surprise in late August and included Kenny Clark, a three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, along with two first-round draft picks. The 26-year-old player later signed a four-year, $186 million contract extension with Green Bay.

As things turned out, the Cowboys came out on the losing end by failing to retain one of their best players. Contract extension talks fell through, and now Dallas will have to see Parsons in a different jersey, something Jones has previously addressed before making yet another admission.

Which franchise did Jones want to trade Parsons to?

Jones revealed that he tried to negotiate a deal with the New York Jets before finalizing the trade with the Packers. The admission came during an interview with Gary Myers on ESPN New York, where the Cowboys’ owner also detailed that he asked for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and draft picks in exchange for Parsons.

Micah Parsons #1 of the Green Bay Packers

“As it would turn out, I initiated that with one of the [New York] teams, and you can guess that it was not with the Giants. It was a very good brief visit (to the Jets). A prerequisite to the entire trade was that we had to have, right now, a really, frankly, a significant, dominant inside defensive player,” Jones said.

Why didn’t Parsons end up with the Jets?

Jones hinted that the Jets were unable to meet his demands, which led Dallas to move forward with the deal involving Green Bay. “The Jets frankly didn’t have the resources to entertain conversation,” the Cowboys’ owner said after realizing he couldn’t convince New York to make a run at Parsons.