Jerry Jones continues to see how the Dallas Cowboys keep adding problems on defense. Now, in a surprising update, Trevon Diggs has been officially placed on Injured Reserve and will be out for at least four games.

The Cowboys have a 3-3-1 record and are chasing the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East lead, thanks to Dak Prescott, who has had a spectacular season that has made him a candidate to win the MVP award.

However, if Dallas wants to have any hope of reaching the Super Bowl, the defense needs to improve; otherwise, they’ll fall short once again. Now, Diggs’ absence is a huge blow to the secondary and opens up the possibility of Jones pursuing a trade.

What happened to Trevon Diggs?

Trevon Diggs suffered an accident at his home and, as a result, entered the concussion protocol last week and missed the game against the Washington Commanders. The situation appears to be more serious than initially thought.

At the moment, the Cowboys have not revealed the details of what happened at Diggs’ home, but by placing him on IR, it is now certain that the player will be unavailable for at least a month.

Ed Werder gave an important update on the possible cause. “While Trevon Diggs missed last week’s game because of a concussion, I’m told it was residual problems with his right knee that prompted the Cowboys to place him on IR today. Team source says they want to get him healthy and not that deep at corner so his eventual return possible.”