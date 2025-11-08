Jets keep QB starter a mystery ahead of Browns game

The New York Jets’ last outing ended in a victory over the Bengals, marking the team’s first win of the season. Despite that, many continue to question the performance of Justin Fields as the team’s primary signal-caller under Aaron Glenn, leaving the short-term outlook at the position uncertain.

The Jets’ next challenge comes at home against the Cleveland Browns, and uncertainty over who will start at quarterback is starting to loom. Fields or Tyrod Taylor — those are the two options the coach has to choose from.

NFL reporter Rich Cimini revealed on his official X account (formerly Twitter) that Glenn has yet to give any indication of who might start at MetLife Stadium. However, all signs point to the former Bears and Steelers quarterback once again taking the opening snap.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Once again, Aaron Glenn refuses to announce his starting QB. All he says is, ‘We’ll have a quarterback.’ He won’t even say if he hopes to get to a point where there’s an entrenched starter. And so it goes. Obviously, Fields is expected to get the nod. #Jets,” the insider reported via @RichCimini.

Aaron Glenn, Head Coach of New York Jets.

Advertisement

Busy week in New York

In a stunning, franchise-altering move, the New York Jets effectively hit the reset button at the NFL Trade Deadline, shipping out their two defensive cornerstones: All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Advertisement

see also Sauce Gardner throws shade at Jets after being traded to the Colts

With the team mired in a losing season, General Manager Darren Mougey orchestrated a massive haul of future draft capital, sending Gardner to the surging Indianapolis Colts for a pair of first-round picks, and dealing Williams to the Dallas Cowboys for another first-rounder and more assets.

Advertisement

The trades represent a clear pivot toward a full rebuild centered around securing a franchise quarterback, but the immediate loss of two elite defensive stars plunges the Jets’ remaining 2025 campaign into uncertainty.

Sauce Gardner, new CB for the Indianapolis Colts

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next for the Jets?

Following their dramatic trade deadline defensive overhaul, the New York Jets face a brutal three-game stretch that will severely test their depleted roster. The schedule begins with a demanding home matchup against the fierce Cleveland Browns, followed by two challenging road games against playoff contenders.

They travel to Foxborough to take on the arch-rival New England Patriots, who are always tough in division play, before heading to Baltimore for a daunting clash with the dominant Ravens. With key defensive stars now elsewhere, this trio of games presents a massive uphill climb for a Jets team focused more on evaluating young talent than chasing wins.