Jets owner Woody Johnson blasts Justin Fields, defends Aaron Glenn as QB change looks imminent

Justin Fields is not having a great moment with the New York Jets. As head coach Aaron Glenn decides who will start at quarterback in Week 8, owner Woody Johnson has blasted Fields with a harsh statement.

In Week 7, the Jets benched Justin Fields for the second half against the Panthers. After a rough start to the game, Aaron Glenn decided to replace him with Tyrod Taylor.

Following that move, rumors began to circulate that the Jets could move on from Fields for Week 8. While the team has yet to make an official announcement, owner Woody Johnson has made his stance clear on the situation.

Jets owner Woody Johnson pressures Aaron Glenn to move on from Justin Fields

After just seven games, it seems like the Jets are ready for a change at quarterback. Fields has failed to meet expectations and, after an 0-7 start, fans are demanding a shake-up.

In Week 7, Fields completed only 6 of 12 passes for 46 yards before being benched at halftime — a clear message from head coach Aaron Glenn.

While Tyrod Taylor didn’t exactly light up the field either, fans have already lost patience with Fields. They aren’t the only ones frustrated, as owner Woody Johnson has also criticized the quarterback for his ongoing struggles.

“It’s hard when you have a quarterback with the rating that we’ve got,” Johnson said when asked about the team’s issues. “If you look at any head coach with a quarterback like that, you’re going to see similar results. …If we can just complete a pass, it would look good.”

Fields might not be the only problem

Whenever a team keeps losing, the quarterback usually takes most of the blame. However, the Jets have been a mess under multiple quarterbacks, which suggests Fields might not be the only issue.

Before Week 6, the Jets were the only team in the entire league without forcing a turnover. Aaron Glenn is a defensive-minded coach, so while Fields has clearly underperformed, the defense also needs to step up — or Glenn himself could soon be on the hot seat.

