Justin Fields offers honest self-critique after Jets’ 0-6 start to the NFL season

Six weeks into the NFL season, there’s no doubt that one of the biggest disappointments can be found in the AFC — specifically, the New York Jets. Under head coach Aaron Glenn, the team has yet to secure a win, and much of the criticism has been directed at quarterback Justin Fields, who has struggled to live up to expectations.

A great deal of confidence had been placed in the former Steelers quarterback, who arrived as the high-profile replacement for Aaron Rodgers — a gamble that, so far, hasn’t paid off in the Big Apple. The results up to this point have clearly fallen short of expectations.

Far from shying away from criticism, Fields addressed the media and took responsibility for certain situations, making it clear that he plans to be more aggressive with his play starting in Week 7.

“I feel like I’ve been a little too conservative in a sense,” the QB said. “Probably just be a little bit more aggressive. I’ve always just been big on ball security and not putting the ball in jeopardy, but it comes to a point where you have to find that healthy balance between — maybe fit it in smaller windows and just let it rip.”

Justin Fields #7 of the New York Jets.

Chasing that first win

The New York Jets will return to MetLife Stadium this Sunday in a desperate search for their first victory of the 2025 season as they host the Carolina Panthers (3-3).

The pressure is mounting on first-year head coach Aaron Glenn after the team’s latest disappointing loss in London, and with the offense struggling to find any consistency, they face an uphill battle.

The surging Panthers, led by a revitalized offense, arrive as slight road favorites, presenting a major challenge for a Jets team hoping to avoid sinking deeper into the AFC East basement. Securing a win at home is paramount to inject life into the franchise and quiet the rising calls for change.

What’s next for the Jets?

With the goal of securing their first win of the NFL season — and, in some way, beginning to turn things around — these are the upcoming games the New York Jets will face:

