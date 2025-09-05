Joe Burrow’s Bengals give extension to key offensive player prior to Week 1 game vs. Shedeur Sanders’ Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals are really in a crucial season. If they fail to make the playoffs for the third straight year, many changes might come. However, some changes are being implemented right now, as they just extended one linemen tasked with protecting Joe Burrow. This news come days before the Battle of Ohio against the Cleveland Browns with Shedeur Sanders on the roster.

The team announced that they signed Ted Karras to a one-year extension. Karras will earn $5 million from this new contract, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The center has started all 53 games possible since joining the Bengals.

Speaking to the team’s website, Karras said, “This is where I want to be, people here have been so great to me on and off the field, and the goal remains the same. To win a championship.”

The Bengals O-Line has been questioned

Some might say that this is not a good thing since the Bengals offensive line has been arguably bad during Joe Burrow’s entire career. However, at least in the pass blocking department, Karras ranked 7th out 64 centers graded by PFF last year. In the running game, he ranked 48th from 63. Overall, PFF gave him a grade of 64.1 in the 2024 season, which puts him 26th in the NFL. His debt is clearly on the rushing area.

Ted Karras #64 of the Cincinnati Bengals

Karras himself allowed two sacks in 2024 and had tree penalties to his name. While he is not the NFL’s best center, he is not the main issue on this offensive line. Arguably, the Bengals have done many moves to improve this unit, maybe it’s time to look at the coaching.

Protect Burrow and good things will come

Let’s be honest, even with bad protection, Joe Burrow has delivered. Just take last year as an example. Burrow pretty much put MVP numbers despite having very bad protection. For this season, nothing has changed. PFF has the Bengals O-Line ranked 31st out of 32. The only worst offensive line is the Houston Texans one.

However, if Burrow, and also running back Chase Brown, get some better offensive line play, this offense could become even better. They are already one of the best units in the NFL. However, as the saying goes, football is won in the trenches, and the Bengals have a massive debt there. It will be put to test since Week 1 when they play the Cleveland Browns and Myles Garrett. Shedeur Sanders will not be the starter, Joe Flacco will play under center for the Browns.