Shedeur Sanders is not starting quarterback for Browns: What is Cleveland’s depth chart?

The Cleveland Browns already have their quarterback depth chart ready for the start of the 2025 season. Find out what spot Shedeur Sanders occupies.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Shedeur Sanders quarterback of the Browns
© Jason Miller/Getty ImagesShedeur Sanders quarterback of the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have made a final decision on who will be the team’s starting quarterback after an exciting competition in training camp between Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett, and also Tyler Huntley.

The first major move was trading Pickett to the Raiders after the former Pittsburgh Steelers player had been injured. Then, Huntley was left off the roster despite having become a very valuable mentor for Sanders.

As a result, head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry covered all bases and later signed Bailey Zappe to the practice squad after he already had experience with the Browns in 2024.

Who is Browns’ starting QB?

Joe Flacco is the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, and Kevin Stefanski has been very clear that this decision is final, at least for the first games of the 2025 regular season.

The rest of the depth chart is as follows: Dillon Gabriel won the race to be the backup, and Shedeur Sanders fell to the No. 3 spot as the emergency QB. Zappe remains on the practice squad.

