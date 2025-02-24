Joe Burrow’s key teammate in the Bengals provides crucial update on his future

Three years ago, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals faced off against the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. Despite a hard-fought effort, the Bengals fell short, and the Rams claimed the championship. Since then, Cincinnati hasn’t returned to the playoffs, sparking concern among fans about the team’s prospects for the upcoming season.

Although Burrow was nominated for the MVP award during the NFL regular season, the Bengals fell short of expectations, and their playoff hopes evaporated. As the team looks to reshape its future, one key player has already hinted at his plans to remain with Cincinnati.

One of Burrow’s crucial teammates, defensive end Trey Hendrickson, expressed optimism about his future with the Bengals during a conversation with Ross Tucker on the Ross Tucker Podcast. Hendrickson, a four-time All-Pro, shared his commitment to the team and his life in Cincinnati.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I don’t want to be a distraction for the team [regarding his contract negotiations]. We’ve had multiple good conversations. Actions speak louder than words, you know? Hopefully, it’s something… my wife just got her residency at the VA hospital there, my son was born there… I love it there, and I would like to remain a Bengal,” Hendrickson said.

Trey Hendrickson #91 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on December 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Burrow’s teammate hopes to stay in Cincinnati

As Hendrickson explained his reasons for wanting to continue playing in Cincinnati, he highlighted the importance of his family and reflected on his tenure with the Bengals. “The best years of my career in the National Football League have been with the Bengals,” Hendrickson said. He also expressed his desire to remain with the team for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Bengals secure an extension to help Joe Burrow with useful player overlooked by Andy Reid, Chiefs

“It’s about things in life, like long-term security… That would be ideal. But ultimately, I want to help them win a Super Bowl,” Hendrickson said. After being part of the Bengals’ roster that reached the Super Bowl in 2022 but fell short, Hendrickson remains determined to help lead Cincinnati to a championship next season.

Advertisement

“They’ve taken such great care of me, man. They’ve done an incredible job recognizing me even when I was underrated. It was the same story in free agency. They took a chance on me to see what I could bring, and I don’t want anything to change the relationship we’ve built,” Hendrickson added.

Bengals reportedly eyeing Chiefs’ key player

With hopes of putting recent seasons behind them, the Bengals are reportedly planning to bolster their roster by pursuing a standout player from the Kansas City Chiefs. According to a report, linebacker Nick Bolton could be a key addition to Cincinnati’s defense, helping Burrow lead the team in their quest for a title in 2025.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bolton, 24, has already established himself as a force in the league, recording over 100 tackles in each of his first three seasons, including an impressive 180 tackles in 2022. Adding a player of Bolton’s caliber would undoubtedly excite Bengals fans as they look forward to the upcoming NFL season.