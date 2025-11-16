Jordan Davis sends strong message ahead of Eagles vs Lions on SNF

With four years under his belt with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jordan Davis understands what the team needs and the difficulty they have faced recently. Despite winning the Super Bowl last year, criticisms against the team haven’t stopped. Ahead of an important game against the Detroit Lions, Davis made it clear that the Eagles are only focused on proving themselves right.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Davis set the tone for the Eagles heading into their primetime clash with the Lions, making it clear the team’s mentality isn’t driven by outside noise. He emphasized that they’re not out to silence critics or chase validation from anyone else. As he put it, they “don’t ever play with fire because we want to prove somebody wrong.”

Instead, Davis said the Eagles are focused on a message that stays within the locker room. The goal is rooted in their own standards, not external expectations. They simply want to “prove ourselves right,” a mindset he believes will define their approach on Sunday night.

Advertisement

Eagles vs Lions head-to-head

The last two matchups in 2021 and 2022, both with Davis as part of the defense in 2022, resulted in wins for the Eagles. Philadelphia has not lost a game against the Lions since 2019, though Detroit is clearly a completely different team today under Dan Campbell.

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

On the defensive side, Davis is on a good pace this season, helping the Eagles’ defense with 33 combined tackles so far. It is very likely he will surpass the 27 combined tackles he logged last season, and he may reach his career high of 45 tackles in a season, which he set in 2023.

see also From Belichick to Lombardi: Ranking the 14 NFL head coaches with the most Super Bowl titles

The criticisms that Davis and other players have acknowledged refer to how difficult it has been for the Eagles to win certain games where they were expected to perform better. However, with some players injured, such as center Cam Jurgens, things have become slightly complicated for them when running plays.

Advertisement