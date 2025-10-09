Julian Edelman praises Patriots’ gameplan to stop Josh Allen’s Bills

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills entered their Sunday night matchup against the New England Patriots as the last remaining undefeated team in the 2025 NFL season. The Patriots upset Buffalo at home, with a 23-20 win to improve to 3-2.

While second-year quarterback Drake Maye, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, and wide receiver Stefon Diggs carried the offensive load, the defense also played at a high level to stop Allen.

New England has found a new identity under Mike Vrabel and now look like an intriguing team in the AFC. They aren’t ready to contend, but you can see they are laying the ground to compete for big things soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Julian Edelman praises Patriots’ gameplan against Josh Allen

In a recent edition of his “Dudes On Dudes” podcast, Julian Edelman raved about the Patriots’ ability to stop Allen and Co. in a game that didn’t look favorable for the Patriots.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills

Advertisement

“I would say both, stop the run, because if you make them one-dimensional, then you get a little more hero ball from Josh. He’s Superman, but there is some kryptonite out there for the Superman-type quarterbacks. I mean, you look, Jones had a pick on him in the red zone because they rushed him. They kept him in the pocket. They had a guy spying on him all game. They played tight on coverage. Christian Gonzalez being back makes that defense a whole other defense,” he said.

Advertisement

New England will clash against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6. This appears to be a good opportunity to improve to 4-2, but the Saints just beat the New York Giants to claim their first win of the season. This could be a rough matchup for the Patriots.