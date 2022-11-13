Kansas City Chiefs play against Jacksonville Jaguars today for a game in the Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars meet in a Week 10 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City today, November 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team has a winning record with a recent winning streak. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Chiefs are one of the big favorites to play in theupcoming 2022 postseason, and the last two weeks they won against the 49ers and Titans. That game against the Titans was tight from the start but the Chiefs won 20-17 (OT).

The Jaguars are playing much better under their new head coach, but it's unlikely they'll make the playoffs. The most recent game for the Jaguars was a win against the Las Vegas Raiders 27-20.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Kick-Off Time

Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars play for the Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season today, November 13 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Australia: 3:00 AM (AEST) November 14

Canada: 1:00 PM (EDT)

China: 1:00 AM November 14

Germany: 7:00 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (IST)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CDT)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (BST)

Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 10 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Predictions And Odds

Kansas City Chiefs are favorites at home with -9.5 spread and 1.22 moneyline that will pay $122 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong record at home. Jacksonville Jaguars are underdogs with +9.5 ATS and 4.50 moneyline. The totals are offered at 51 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 10 game is: Jaguars +9.5.

BetMGM Kansas City Chiefs -9.5 / 1.22 Totals 51 Jacksonville Jaguars +9.5 / 4.50

* Odds via BetMGM

