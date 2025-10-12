Kyle Shanahan expressed regret over losing Fred Warner, whom he labeled one of his best players, but at the same time voiced complete confidence in Tatum Bethune to cover the position until the veteran linebacker returns from injury.

“It’s big. Anytime you lose one of your best players, also a huge leader. So obviously it’s a huge blow. Feel bad for Fred right now. He’s in good spirits. He’s got a good foundation. We have a lot of faith in Tatum Bethune. He’s the next man up and he’s gonna have to do it throughout the year,” Shanahan said.

Losing Warner is obviously not easy for the 49ers, especially for a defensive line that has struggled to contain opponents in the season’s early games, which have mostly been decided by narrow margins.

Even players on the offensive side of the ball, like Christian McCaffrey and Mac Jones, know that losing Warner affects them, as the defense is responsible for protecting the points the offense scores. Warner had already recorded 50 tackles this season and was possibly on track to surpass the 130-plus tackles he has been recording since 2021.

Jones and McCaffrey Also Discuss Warner

“It’s just heartbreaking,” McCaffrey said about Warner’s injury. “It’s such a weird game when you have to see that and what happened with Bosa. It’s heartbreaking. One of the best players I’ve ever played with. One of the best leaders I’ve ever played with. You know, just heartbreaking.”

Meanwhile, Mac Jones, who has only been with the 49ers for a short time, offered his best wishes: “Prayers to Fred and his family. Fred’s our team captain, and he’s been a leader of this team for a long time. I was disappointed I didn’t play better for him today. Really, all you can do is pray for him. I know he’ll do a great job of getting back.”

