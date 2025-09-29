Lamar Jackson injury: Ravens HC John Harbaugh drops positive hint after loss to Chiefs

The journey to Arrowhead to face the Kansas City Chiefs couldn’t have ended any worse for the Baltimore Ravens: a tough loss on the field and an injury to Lamar Jackson, one of the biggest stars on John Harbaugh’s roster.

While losing to Patrick Mahomes’ team and ending Week 4 with a 1-3 record is far from ideal, it was made even worse by watching their on-field leader walk off due to what appeared to be a serious injury.

After the game, it was John Harbaugh himself who offered some reassurance to Ravens fans during his press conference, stating that while they still need to closely evaluate the situation, Jackson’s injury does not appear to be season-ending.

“I don’t have any updates on the seriousness of injuries right now. There’s nothing that looks like it’s [going to be] season-ending, by any stretch, for anybody, but we’ll have to look at those injuries tomorrow and see where we’re at going forward,” the HC said.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens.

Coach Harbaugh was questioned about whether Jackson might have returned to the game if it had remained competitive: “I really don’t have the answer to that right now.”

What happened to Jackson?

The Baltimore Ravens‘ difficult 37-20 loss to the Chiefs in Kansas City was compounded by a major injury concern: star quarterback Lamar Jackson was forced to exit the game in the third quarter with a right hamstring strain and did not return.

The former MVP’s injury came on a sack and contributed to a disastrous night that saw the 1-3 Ravens also lose key defensive players like Roquan Smith and Marlon Humphrey.

The mobility and playmaking ability of Jackson are central to Baltimore’s offense, making his status the top concern for a team suddenly facing a deep hole early in the season.

Who is Lamar Jackson’s primary backup?

Just as happened at Arrowhead, the primary backup for Lamar Jackson on the Baltimore Ravens is Cooper Rush, who would be John Harbaugh’s first option if the former Louisville quarterback isn’t able to play in the next game.