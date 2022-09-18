Las Vegas Raiders play against Arizona Cardinals for a game in the Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 2 in your country

Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals meet in a Week 2 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on September 18, 2022 at 4:25 PM (ET). The visitors could win this game if their quarterback plays at his best level. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Raiders floundered during Week 1 in what was their first loss of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers. Although the Raiders started the first quarter well, they lost the first half 7-17. The second half was better for them but the game ended 19-24.

The Cardinals knew they were unlikely to win during Week 1 against the Chiefs, they lost that game 21-44, plus it was almost impossible for Kyler Murray to play well with an opposing defensive line pressing on all sides.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Arizona Cardinals: Kick-Off Time

Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals play for the Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, September 18 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Australia: 6:25 AM (AEST) September 19

Canada: 4:25 PM (EDT)

China: 4:25 AM September 19

Germany: 10:25 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 9:25 PM (IST)

Mexico: 3:25 PM (CDT)

US: 4:25 PM (ET)

UK: 9:25 PM (BST)

Las Vegas Raiders vs Arizona Cardinals: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 2 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are CBS, NFL Network. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Arizona Cardinals: Predictions And Odds

Las Vegas Raiders are home favorites with -5.5 spread and 1.40 moneyline that will pay $140 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a top notch wide receiver. Arizona Cardinals are underdogs with +5.5 ATS and 3.00 moneyline. The totals are offered at 51.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Las Vegas Raiders -5.5.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Las Vegas Raiders -5.5 / 1.40 Totals 51.5 Arizona Cardinals +5.5 / 3.00

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services. In the United States and Canada, football fans can get the NFLRedZone Channel to multicast all the sunday games by sign up with FuboTV (7-day free trial). .