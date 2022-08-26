Everything is set for the 2022 NFL regular season. In this end of the preseason, the Las Vegas Raiders will host their last game against the New England Patriots. Here you will find all the details about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream the match in the US.

The 2022 NFL preseason has come to an end. In the last game before the regular season, the Las Vegas Raiders will receive the visit of the New England Patriots.

The Raiders will have a demanding season this 2022. The AFC West is set to be one of the toughest Divisions this campaign, but the ones from Las Vegas proved last year they are a solid team that could fight for the championship.

As for the New England Patriots, their 2022 NFL preseason has had some ups and downs. Bill Belichick will try to get the best from another young quarterback such as Mac Jones and try to get another Tom Brady prototipe with him.

Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots: Match Information

Date: Friday, August 26, 2022.

Time: 8:15 PM (ET)

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Live Stream: FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots: Storylines

The Las Vegas Raiders won their three matches of this 2022 NFL preseason against the Jaguars, Vikings and Dolphins. In this last week, the AFC West team will probably use most of their starting players to get them in rythm for the regular season.

Whereas the New England Patriots, they lost protagonism in the AFC East due to the Bills great moment. Despite this situation, they managed to get a Wildcard ticket last year and be a very competitive team.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots in the U.S.

This interesting 2022 NFL preseason game will broadcast in the United States by fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options in the US are: CBS and NFL Network

Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots: Predictions And Odds

The home team is favorite to win this game with a -120 in the odds for the Las Vegas Raiders; the New England Patriots have a +100 as they are the visitors.

BetMGM Las Vegas Raiders -120 New England Patriots +100

* Odds via BetMGM

