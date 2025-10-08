Liam Coen issues strong warning to the rest of the NFL following 4-1 start to the season

One of the teams that can undoubtedly be labeled as the sensation of the season is the Jacksonville Jaguars. Led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the team has posted four wins and just one loss, sitting atop the AFC South alongside the Colts. The road is just beginning, and head coach Liam Coen knows they have everything it takes to stay in the NFL‘s spotlight.

Monday night’s win over the Chiefs wasn’t just significant because of the caliber of the opponent — it also marked the Jaguars’ first MNF victory since the 2011 season, and only their third appearance on a Monday night since then.

During his press conference, Coen warned the rest of the league that his team is out to earn the respect they deserve, emphasizing just how important it was to come away with a win on such a big stage.

“The opportunity to play on primetime is definitely something that you want more of it as an organization,” Coen said. “As a team, you want to be able to play in those moments and have those stages to perform. We’re really not as concerned about the rest of the league in terms of how they view us. We obviously want respect, but that’s ours to take. You want to have pride in what you do as a team, as an individual, as a coach, as a player, as a staff member. You want to have pride in what you do.

Jourdan Lewis #2 and Travis Hunter #12 of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Ultimately, I think, when you go out and win those type of games, you can have pride in how you walk and how you talk and how you parent and how you father and how you do everything. Our players right now have confidence. There’s still a lot to clean up, but there’s a lot of confidence in this building right now.”

Shockwaves in the AFC South

The Jacksonville Jaguars are proving their early-season success is no fluke, having surged to a commanding 4-1 record to sit tied atop the AFC South standings with the Indianapolis Colts.

Following a thrilling, hard-fought victory against a tough opponent, the Jaguars have now won three straight and are looking every bit like a legitimate contender in the AFC. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been the catalyst, leading a dynamic offense and guiding the team to its best start since 2017.

With a defense forcing turnovers at a league-leading rate, the Jags are poised for a dogfight in the South as they battle the Colts for control of the division crown. Jacksonville fans have plenty to cheer about, as the team shows both the clutch playmaking and resilience needed to sustain a playoff push.

What’s next for the Jaguars?

With their sights set on maintaining a strong pace this NFL season, here are the upcoming challenges that Liam Coen and the Jaguars will face:

vs Seattle Seahawks, October 12

@ Los Angeles Rams, October 19

Bye Week

@ Las Vegas Raiders, November 2

@ Houston Texans, November 9