Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers meet in a Week 8 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood today, October 30, 2022 at 4:25 PM (ET). The home team wants to recover the big favorites tag. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Rams are the defending champions but so far they are having a tough time in the 2022 season with a record of 3-3-0 overall. The Rams are rested in Bye Week 7, they will return after winning in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers. The Rams lost to the 49ers during Week 4.

The 49ers have three wins and three losses with a recent loss to the Kansas City Chiefs 23-44 during Week 7. That loss to the Chiefs was tough, and officially the 49ers are on a two-week losing streak. After this game against the Rams the 49ers rest a week.

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: Kick-Off Time

Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers play for the Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season today, October 30 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Australia: 6:25 AM (AEST) October 31

Canada: 4:25 PM (EDT)

China: 4:25 AM October 31

Germany: 10:25 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 9:25 PM (IST)

Mexico: 3:25 PM (CDT)

US: 4:25 PM (ET)

UK: 9:25 PM (BST)

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 8 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: Predictions And Odds

The Los Angeles Rams are still not big favorites to defend their Super Bowl title, but so far the team has a good projection of reaching the playoffs. San Francisco 49ers need to fix a couple of things to play better on the road, they have a negative record of 1-3 playing away from home. The best pick for this NFL Week 8 game is: Over.

BetMGM Los Angeles Rams +1 / -105 Totals 42 San Francisco 49ers -1 / -105

