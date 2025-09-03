Matt LaFleur sums up in two words the chances of seeing Micah Parsons make Packers debut vs Lions

One of the most exciting matchups of Week 1 in the NFL will undoubtedly take place at Lambeau Field, where the Green Bay Packers will host none other than the Detroit Lions. As preparations continue, Matt LaFleur addressed the potential presence of Micah Parsons for his team’s season opener.

The arrival of the former Cowboys star to the green and gold was one of the most significant moves in the league in recent days, and in Green Bay, they’re hoping to have him available from the very start.

In a recent conversation with the media, LaFleur spoke about the potential presence of Parsons, summing up in just two words their hopes about this situation.

“We’ll see. He’s doing everything in his power. He’s rehabbing hard. We’ve got to get through a few practices to see how he responds. … Certainly hopeful,“ the HC said via Jason B. Hirschhorn.

Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers.

While there are still no concrete indications regarding Parsons’ availability for the first game, it has also been reported that he could play after receiving an injection to help manage his back pain.

Parsons’ injury concern

Micah Parsons’ highly-anticipated debut with the Green Bay Packers is now in jeopardy due to a back injury. The star defensive end, who was recently acquired in a blockbuster trade from the Dallas Cowboys, is reportedly dealing with an L4/L5 facet joint sprain.

While the injury is not considered career-threatening, it’s serious enough that he may need an epidural injection to play in the season opener against the Detroit Lions. Parsons’ limited practice participation and the risk of aggravating the injury have cast a cloud of doubt over his availability for the game, leaving Packers fans on edge.

When and where do the Packers debut?

The Green Bay Packers are set to kick off their 2025 season at home against a familiar foe, the Detroit Lions. The highly-anticipated divisional clash will take place at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 7th. After a successful preseason, all eyes will be on Jordan Love and the Packers’ offense to see if they can start the year with a statement victory against their NFC North rival.

