The complicated negotiation between Jerry Jones and David Mulugheta over giving Micah Parsons a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys could have serious implications with the NFLPA. During the program First Take, Stephen A. Smith asked the agent if he believed the fact that Jones refused to talk with a players’ representative could involve the Players Association or even the NFL in reviewing the case.

“My expectation is that the NFLPA, you know, that’s what they’re there for, right? To protect players’ rights. So, I would assume that they’d want to look into this, but, you know, as far as how they do that or how they operate, it’s a little above my head.”

In the end, Micah Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers, but one of the most striking aspects of the negotiation process is that, after Jones thought he had a handshake agreement with the player, he never wanted to involve the agent. Jerry claimed he had Parsons’ “yes,” but once Mulugheta wanted to enter the process, the controversial owner refused to discuss the matter again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Did the Dallas Cowboys trade Micah Parsons?

Yes. Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. After this historic move, David Mulugheta stated that there were never any personal issues with the owner, and what seems very unusual is that Jones didn’t want to negotiate a contract with an agent involved, even though that’s practically standard practice in today’s NFL.

“Honestly, I don’t take it personal. I think Jerry’s job has always been to do what’s best for the Cowboys. This never turned personal for myself or for Micah. This is another negotiation. We didn’t understand why they wouldn’t talk to his agent since I would say probably 99% of the contracts that are done across the NFL are done with player representation. This day and age, contracts have gotten to a point where they’re so convoluted. There’s a lot that goes into them from guaranteed structure to APY, signing bonuses or the cash flow.”

Advertisement