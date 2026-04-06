Mike McCarthy sees Will Howard as a top prospect for the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still awaiting a decision regarding Aaron Rodgers’ future. Despite that, Mike McCarthy knows he has an alternative in Will Howard, whom he believes will have a great NFL career.

“People get caught up in what round he went in,” McCarthy said at the NFL League Meetings. “If I was drafting players that year, he wouldn’t have been around in the fifth or sixth round.

“I valued him higher than that based off Kansas State. And man, I thought he jumped out of the tv set during the college playoffs. What not is there to like about the guy? So, I think he’s definitely a real prospect as a starting quarterback.”

Advertisement

Howard or Rudolph

Will Howard is a major investment for the Steelers, even if Rodgers returns. Still, the former Buckeyes player will have to compete for a spot against Mason Rudolph, a seasoned veteran who is also looking for his chance to start in Week 1 in Steel City.

Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

What will happen with Rodgers?

As of early April 2026, Aaron Rodgers remains a free agent as he mulls over whether to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 22nd NFL season or retire. While he has not set a formal deadline, Steelers owner Art Rooney II expects a decision before the NFL Draft begins on April 23. Head coach Mike McCarthy remains optimistic about a reunion, noting that he and Rodgers have been in “constant communication”.

Advertisement

SurveyWho should be the QB1 for the Steelers next season? Who should be the QB1 for the Steelers next season? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Howard waits for his chance

Despite a hand injury that sidelined him during last year’s training camp, Will Howard is now fully healthy and focused on making his NFL debut in 2026. After a year of development within the Steelers’ system, he enters the upcoming season ready to compete for a spot on the active roster and finally showcase his skills on the professional stage.