Mike Vrabel reveals nice gesture with Brian Callahan

Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel knows what Brian Callahan is going through.

By Ernesto Cova

© Camden Hall/IMAGOTennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan.

Brian Callahan lost his job as the Tennessee Titans‘ head coach on Monday, following a 20-10 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Titans looked lifeless against the Raiders, who had just one win prior to their Sunday meeting. 

Callahan was on the receiving end of criticism due to the lack of progress the team showed during his tenure. He left with a 4-19 record since taking over from Mike Vrabel in 2024. 

Vrabel himself revealed that he reached out to Callahan after the Titans fired him. The New England Patriots coach went through the same experience last year, and he wanted to have a nice gesture with his successor. 

Mike Vrabel reveals message to Brian Callahan 

Speaking with reporters, Vrabel, who coached the Titans from 2018 through 2023, admitted he contacted Callahan to show support. 

Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots

Of course, I did,” Vrabel said. “I mean, you don’t wanna see anybody that shares a job with you let go. That’s a tough feeling. With family and school, whether it’s in college or pro, we’re in the media every single day. There’s a human element to this that I don’t wanna forget. I just remember all those coaches or people that reached out after I was let go. And I think that’s important, because nobody texts you when you lose, they all text you when you win.”

Vrabel will clash against the Titans on Sunday, trying to improve to 5-2 and continue to lead the AFC East division. This time, however, he won’t meet Callahan on the other side of the gridiron. 

Ernesto Cova
