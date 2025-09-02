Mike Vrabel reveals shocking point of view of why Patriots didn’t go for Micah Parsons prior to Cowboys-Packers trade

When Micah Parsons asked for a trade, it’s safe to say that all the teams that would have the cap space for a new contract should have called the Dallas Cowboys. Eventually, the linebacker went to the Green Bay Packers. According to the New England Patriots head coach, Mike Vrabel, there is a reason why his team didn’t do much despite having the cap space.

Vrabel appeared on the Greg Hill Show on WEEI. When asked about it, he said a Parsons trade “wasn’t something that we really invested a lot of time or resources in.” Vrabel also added, “we have to build some depth there to this roster, and you do that from the draft.”

The biggest takeaway from that interview was when Vrabel said. “Micah Parsons is a great player, just probably wasn’t the best fit or the right time, I think, for us.” This is an unpopular opinion to have, as a player like Parsons becomes available once in a blue moon.

Who are the Patriots’ pass rushers?

You’d think if the team wasn’t willing to inquire about Parsons, it’s because they have a good set of pass rushers on the roster, right? The Patriots are not exactly following that path, but they do have some talent though.

The most notable name is outside linebacker Harold Landry. Recently arrived from Tennessee, Landry had 19.5 sacks in the last two seasons and had arguably his best years under Mike Vrabel there. At 29 years old, he is still in his prime and will likely be the best pass rusher on the team. Others poised to have the responsibility of getting to the opposing quarterbacks are defensive linemen Milton Williams and outside linebacker, K’Lavon Chaisson.

What’s the start of the Patriots schedule?

Many see this team having a very good season, even putting them as a playoff team. While Vrabel and the new coaching staff are clearly upgrades, the team’s schedule also plays a huge part. Starting off strong is key on the team’s projection. This is how the Patriots look at the first weeks of the NFL season:

