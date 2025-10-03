The Commanders receive major update on Jayden Daniels’ status ahead of Week 5 game vs Justin Herbert’s Chargers

The Washington Commanders have been missing their starting quarterback Jayden Daniels for the last couple of games. The hope is he can return to play vs. Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The team just got a big update on that matter.

Head coach Dan Quinn told reporters this Friday that in fact, Jayden Daniels, will start against the Chargers this weekend. This means the Marcus Mariota experience is coming to an end after the team went 1-1 with him under center.

While Mariota was able to keep the pace and athleticism, Daniels‘ arm is a difference-maker. The second-year quarterback is just a massive upgrade due to his ability to be a full-time double-threat quarterback.

The QB duel will be a popcorn-grabbing affair

If you google which quarterbacks had the best rookie years ever, the first two names that should pop up are Daniels and Chargers’ Justin Herbert. Now, both are considered top 10 QBs in the NFL. The two are very different signal-callers, this could become a huge shootout between two of the league’s best teams.

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert’s offensive line is having massive injury issues but the Commanders defense allow points. As for Daniels, offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has installed an incredibly creative offensive scheme, but the Chargers’ defense is no joke. It will be a chess match.

The Commanders’ season hasn’t started as they’d like

Washington is 2-2 this season and the results have been really weird. They started by winning 21-6 against the Giants only to get dominated by the Packers next week. Then, they showed their best version against the Raiders, blowing them out 41-24 only to crash down in Week 4 against a Falcons team that was shut out by the Panthers a week earlier.

The Commanders offense has been putting numbers. They’ve scored 21 or more points in three of their four games. The defense, however, it’s been bad. Since Week 2, they’ve allowed 24 or more points in each of their games. This team is looking to be on shootouts week in and week out, and that’s no way to succeed in the NFL.