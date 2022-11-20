Minnesota Vikings play against Dallas Cowboys for a game in the Week 11 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Minnesota Vikings vs Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 11 in your country

Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys meet in a Week 11 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on November 20, 2022 at 4:25 PM (ET). The home team is one of the big favorites to reach the playoffs. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Vikings haven't lost a game since Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles 7-24, after that loss they won seven straight games with the most recent victory being on the road against a big favorite, Buffalo Bills, 33-30 (OT).

The Cowboys lost a recent game against the Green Bay Packers 28-31 (OT), but they were favorites during that game. Before that loss the Cowboys began their vacation with a winning streak of two consecutive weeks.

Minnesota Vikings vs Dallas Cowboys: Kick-Off Time

Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys play for the Week 11 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, November 20 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Australia: 6:25 AM (AEST) November 21

Canada: 4:25 PM (EDT)

China: 4:25 AM November 21

Germany: 10:25 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 9:25 PM (IST)

Mexico: 3:25 PM (CDT)

US: 4:25 PM (ET)

UK: 9:25 PM (BST)

Minnesota Vikings vs Dallas Cowboys: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 11 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by CBS and FuboTV.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Minnesota Vikings vs Dallas Cowboys: Predictions And Odds

Minnesota Vikings are underdogs at home with +1.5 ATS and 2.00 moneyline that will pay $200 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a perfect home record. Dallas Cowboys are favorites with -1.5 spread and 1.83 moneyline. The totals are offered at 48.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 11 game is: Vikings +1.5.

BetMGM Minnesota Vikings +1.5 / 2.00 Totals 48.5 Dallas Cowboys -1.5 / 1.83

* Odds via BetMGM

