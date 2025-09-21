Is Ladd McConkey playing today for Chargers vs Broncos in Week 3 of the NFL 2025 season?

The Los Angeles Chargers play against the Denver Broncos in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season. It’s an AFC West showdown and Justin Herbert saw how his weapon, Ladd McConkey, was not able to log practices during the week. Will he play?

McConkey was cleared to play. The second-year wide receiver was dealing with a bicep issue but was able to practice late in the week and is ready to play against the Broncos in a dream matchup against reigning Defensive Player of the Year, cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

McConkey is the best receiver in the Chargers and has great chemistry with quarterback Justin Herbert. However, it’s a tough matchup. McConkey will have to use his prolific route running and strong hands to try and create some separation and grab contested catches.

Keenan Allen is resurging

After one year in Chicago, many wrote Keenan Allen out. The 33-year-old was the best receiver in the Bears but then came back to the team that saw him develop into one of the best receivers in the NFL. However, McConkey had arrived and his role was to play second fiddle.

Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Apparently no one gave Allen the memo, as he has played incredibly well during these first two weeks of action. He has 12 catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns so far in the season.

Herbert is an early MVP candidate

It’s early in the season but Justin Herbert is looking like an early candidate to win the MVP. He’s thrown for 560 yards, five touchdowns, no interceptions and 72.1% of passes completed.

He has diminished the Chiefs and Raiders defense to dust. Having guys like McConkey and Allen certainly help but the fact of the matter is that Herbert is sending perfect spirals every single time. If you’re open, he will find you.