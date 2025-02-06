For months, the 2024 NFL MVP conversation seemed to be reduced to only two quarterbacks: Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. But other players started to be in consideration as the season progressed, and Tom Brady is among those who claim that the award shouldn’t go to a quarterback this year.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has been in charge of awarding the “LFG Player of the Match” award after every game he’s commented on throughout the 2024 NFL season, in addition to his “3 Stars of the Week.”

Therefore, with Super Bowl LIX right around the corner, it was only fitting that FOX let him announce his LFG season awards, where Brady named his pick for NFL Coach of the Year.

And when it came to choosing the best player of the season, Brady leaned on Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley instead of going for Allen and Jackson, who led the MVP race for much of the year.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tom Brady names Saquon Barkley his LFG Player of the Year ahead of Allen, Jackson

“There were a lot of amazing performances this year, but this year’s LFG Player of the Year Award goes to — yeah, Giants fans cover your ears — Saquon Barkley. Congratulations, Saquon. You were amazing,” Brady said, before explaining his decision.

“Saquon rushed for over 2,000 yards in his first season with the Eagles. I still wish he got the chance to break the rushing record, though, but we’re on to bigger and better things now … winning the Super Bowl. I’m fired up to see Saquon play on the biggest stage vs. the Chiefs.”

While Brady has full control on the LFG awards, the final decision on the 2024 NFL MVP isn’t up to him. However, the quarterback’s choice makes it crystal clear that, in his eyes, Barkley was the best player of the year.

Brady admits Jackson could also be MVP

But unlike Allen, Jackson didn’t finish empty-handed in Brady’s awards. The legendary quarterback still had a consolation prize for the Baltimore Ravens star, calling him the LFG Offensive Player of the Year.

“My Offensive Player of the Year who settled debates of his own: Lamar Jackson,” Brady said. “Thirty-one touchdown passes and only four interceptions. Time to give Lamar the respect he deserves as a passer because that Baltimore QB had a cheat code, and it was Lamar and Derrick Henry sharing that backfield. Congrats Lamar on a season that could very well end up with his third career MVP award.”

So, even though Brady believes Barkley was above the rest, he acknowledges that Jackson also made a strong case for MVP. These comments suggest that Allen would be third in Tom’s consideration.