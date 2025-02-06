Super Bowl LIX is almost here, but before the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles battle it out for the ultimate glory, Tom Brady revealed who should win Coach of the Year for the 2024 NFL season.

In his new role as analyst for FOX, Brady has been in charge of a new section called LFG Player of the Match award in every game he’s commented on. And with the 2024 NFL season almost in the books, he has now named the best of the year.

Brady’s LFG Coach of the Year recognition went to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who is once again looking to lead Kansas City to yet another Super Bowl win after a strong campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tom Brady explains why Andy Reid should be the NFL Coach of the Year

“Everyone loves to give the Coach of the Year Award to the newcomers, but I’m going with Andy Reid. One of the greatest coaches of all time, this season was his very best,” Brady explained.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs addresses the media during Super Bowl LIX Opening Night at Caesars Superdome on February 03, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Advertisement

“The Chiefs set a franchise record with 15 wins. There’s an old saying in football: You can’t win until you keep from losing. That’s what the Chiefs did all year. They found ways to win close games. I’m fired up to watch Andy and Patrick go for a three-peat next Sunday.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Tom Brady shares firm opinion on Patrick Mahomes, officiating for Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl LIX

Why Brady choosing Reid makes sense

Brady certainly had other options, including Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, who also reached the Super Bowl this year. However, it’s safe to say there are many reasons to lean on Reid.

Advertisement

The Chiefs clinched the AFC’s No. 1 seed during the regular season with an impressive 15-2 record, and only one of those losses came with Patrick Mahomes and their starters on the field. The second loss came in the regular season finale, when Reid decided to rest his best players as Kansas City had already earned a bye to the Divisional Round.

Kansas City extended his dominance with a ninth consecutive division title despite the countless injuries it had to deal with on both sides of the ball throughout the year, which speaks volumes of Reid‘s resolve and ability to maintain a successful team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Patrick Mahomes makes one thing clear to Tom Brady, Chiefs and rest of the NFL on GOAT debate before Super Bowl LIX

Reid thanks Brady for the recognition

After learning about Brady’s decision, Reid thanked the 7x Super Bowl champ with a special message, appreciating not only his choice but also the work he’s done and continues to do in football.

“Tom Brady, thank you for the LFG Coach of the Year. I appreciate you for all you did for the game and are doing for the game. You are doing a great job by the way. Keep rolling. I know how much time you spent working on it and it’s paying off for you,” Reid said.