New England Patriots and Detroit Lions meet in a Week 5 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Gillete Stadium in Foxborough on October 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team needs to win this game to regain confidence. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Patriots are struggling after just four weeks into the 2022 season, they have just one win during Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-14 on the road. But after that good week they lost two more games for a total of three losses.

The Lions are playing better this year with a more lethal offensive line but their main issue is the defensive line that is not good enough to protect the score. They are 1-3, but the Lions' losses were by a small margin.

New England Patriots vs Detroit Lions: Kick-Off Time

New England Patriots and Detroit Lions play for the Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, October 9 at Gillete Stadium in Foxborough.

Australia: 3:00 AM (AEST) October 10

Canada: 1:00 PM (EDT)

China: 1:00 AM October 10

Germany: 7:00 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (IST)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CDT)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (BST)

New England Patriots vs Detroit Lions: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 5 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

New England Patriots vs Detroit Lions: Predictions And Odds

New England Patriots are favorites at home with -3.5 spread and 1.60 moneyline that will pay $160 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have the same record as the visitors. Detroit Lions are underdogs with +3.5 ATS and 2.40 moneyline. The totals are offered at 45.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: OVER 45.5.

BetMGM New England Patriots -3.5 / 1.60 Totals 45.5 Detroit Lions +3.5 / 2.40

* Odds via BetMGM

