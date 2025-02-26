New York Jets make latest update on Davante Adams’ future in the NFL after Aaron Rodgers’ exit

The New York Jets have announced the impending release of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but have yet to make a decision on the future of wide receiver Davante Adams for the 2025 NFL season. Both players were teammates with the Green Bay Packers, and now rumors are swirling that they could be reunited outside of New Jersey.

Adams has a salary cap hit of more than $38.25 million for next season, and the New York franchise could free up more than $29 million if they decide to waive his services. Days ago, head coach Aaron Glenn and the Jets organization decided to waive Rodgers in order to move forward with an extension, which is ongoing at this point.

“It was the best thing for the Jets moving forward to go in a different direction at quarterback,” general manager Darren Mougey said of Rodgers’ departure. Now, the Jets have released a statement clarifying the situation with Adams.

Final admission on Adams’ future with the Jets

“Davante is on the team right now. Obviously we have a plan there and in the next few weeks we will kind of address that issue, but Davante is on the team,” general manager Mougey stated according to NBC Sports, representing the Jets position on the Adams’ future.

Head coach Glenn took the same stance as the general manager. “Adams is on the team right now. We’re in the business of signing good players, we’ll continue to have conversations about how we move in that direction,” the Jets coach said.

Adams’ future: an unknown quantity

It is still unclear which team Adams will be playing for in the 2025 NFL. His future will likely be determined once Rodgers finds a new career destination. Regardless, the 32-year-old wide receiver has made it known that he would like to play for a West Coast franchise, leaving the Los Angeles Chargers as a team well-positioned to sign him.