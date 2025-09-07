Aaron Rodgers throws 4 TD passes in Steelers debut: How did Justin Fields perform in first game with Pittsburgh?

In an exciting game, Aaron Rodgers outshined Justin Fields in the quarterback matchup as the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the New York Jets 34-32 at MetLife Stadium. The black & gold franchise showed strength and experience, and the performance comparison between the two stars is now on the table.

At this point last year, Fields was playing for the Steelers and Rodgers was with the Jets. The start of the 2025 season put them head-to-head, and the 41-year-old veteran won the duel, making key plays to secure an important victory for Pittsburgh against his former team.

A-Rod’s numbers in the black & gold jersey included four touchdown passes, completing 22 of 30 attempts for 244 yards. These stats place Rodgers among the standout quarterbacks of Week 1 in the new season, exciting Pittsburgh fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How was Fields’ debut with the Steelers?

During the 2024 NFL season, Fields had a solid debut, completing 17 of 23 passes for 157 yards, but he did not throw any touchdown passes in his first appearance with the Steelers. It’s clear that A-Rod has been more dominant at the start of his cycle in Pittsburgh.

Justin Fields during his stint in the Pittsburgh Steelers

Advertisement

What was Rodgers’ debut like with the Jets?

Having crossed paths as quarterbacks in the NFL also provides the perfect context to compare Rodgers’ debut with the Jets in the 2023 season, who now have Fields as the centerpiece of their offense. The current season puts the Jets’ QB1 in a stronger position.

Advertisement

see also Video: Aaron Rodgers booed by Jets fans in return to MetLife Stadium with Steelers

Rodgers was unable to finish his debut with the Jets, as he suffered a severe Achilles tendon injury on the fourth play. That kept him out for the rest of the 2023 season, before returning in 2024. This season, Fields debuted with one passing touchdown and two rushing TDs, completing 16 of 22 passes for 218 yards.