NFL Fantasy News: Is Zach Charbonnet playing tonight for Seahawks vs Cardinals on TNF?

The Arizona Cardinals are playing the Seattle Seahawks to kick off the Week 4 of the NFL on Thursday Night Football. The question for the home team fans or fantasy players around the world is: Will running back Zach Charbonnet play tonight?

Charbonnet is usually the RB2 of the Seahawks behind Kenneth Walker III. However, he is very important and gets plenty of snaps. For instance, in the two games he’s played this season, he’s had 27 rushing attempts, 57 yards and one touchdown.

For Charbonnet fantasy owners, he missed Week 3 but now Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that he has a questionable tag on the injury report ahead of tonight’s game against the Cardinals. He did log full practices during the week, and Rapoport’s report indicates he will be a part of the game.

What does this mean for Kenneth Walker III?

While Charbonnet owners are happy, Fantasy players that have Kenneth Walker III on their rosters might be weary. Unless Charbonnet’s snaps are limited, and we have no signs of that, Walker’s snaps will be less than last week’s.

Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Seattle Seahawks

Walker had 10 and 13 carries when Charbonnet was playing this season, meaning he has less rushing attempts than Charbonnet. Walker does have the ability to create big plays over nothing and has much more explosiveness. On a yards per attempt comparison, Walker doubles Charbonnet with a 4.2 yards per carry.

The biggest weapon Seattle has is a receiver

With the arrival of Sam Darnold, the Seahawks got a nice pocket passer. He has a special connection with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Ohio State product has 22 receptions already with 323 yards and one touchdown to his name. As of now, JSN leads the NFL in yards per touch with 14.7.

However, the running game is still important for the Seahawks. Whether is Charbonnet or Walker, the fact that the team can run the ball opens up lanes for Smith-Njigba and Darnold to connect. Not to mention, there’s also Cooper Kupp in the lineup as WR2. Hence, Darnold has two great route runners to reap the benefits of having an established running game.