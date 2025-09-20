Andy Reid’s Chiefs confirm if Xavier Worthy will play against the Giants as a key weapon for Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs will face Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season against the New York Giants dealing with a significant issue in their offense, as wide receiver Xavier Worthy has been struggling with a shoulder injury. Head coach Andy Reid’s team is 0-2 and will rely on the offensive leadership of Patrick Mahomes to improve their chances of turning the season around.

The Chiefs need a win to avoid starting the season with three consecutive losses, a start that would complicate their playoff aspirations. The offense has shown struggles in passing yards and the running game, so Worthy’s potential absence adds pressure on Mahomes and Reid’s creativity to adjust the game plan.

Mahomes, for his part, will look to maintain the high level of play that defines him. This situation is unlike anything he has faced in his professional career, marking a negative streak the Kansas City team hasn’t experienced since 2014. Adding to the challenge, the news about Worthy is discouraging.

Will Worthy play against the Giants?

Worthy has been ruled out for the game against the Giants due to the shoulder injury he suffered in the season opener. Despite limited practice during the week, he will not travel with the team to New York.

Worthy had an impressive rookie season with nine touchdowns and 59 receptions, so his absence represents a significant setback for the Chiefs’ offense. As in the previous game, Reid will need to reorganize Kansas City’s offensive scheme.

Depth chart adjustments

To reinforce the roster, the Chiefs promoted cornerback Kevin Knowles from the practice squad while focusing on adapting their offense against the Giants’ defense. Sunday’s matchup will be crucial for the direction of the franchise early in the season.